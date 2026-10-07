The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 13: Nani Starrer Struggles To Maintain Pace, Earns This Amount

Nani's The Paradise has had a strong run at the box office since its release. The film, however, saw collections fall by 15.5% on Day 13 as it moved further into its second week.

Here's how The Paradise fared on Day 13.

Day 13 Box Office Collection

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The Paradise collected Rs 93 lakh net in India on Day 13, taking its total India net collection to Rs 117.13 crore. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 138.10 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film has earned Rs 31.05 crore gross overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 169.15 crore. It recorded 1,00,054 footfalls on Day 13.

The Telugu version remained the main contributor, earning Rs 90 lakh net, while the Hindi version added Rs 3 lakh.

Box Office Journey

The Paradise earned Rs 11.60 crore from premiere screenings before opening with Rs 34.65 crore on Day 1. It then collected Rs 14.90 crore on Day 2, Rs 15.25 crore on Day 3 and Rs 15.70 crore on Day 4.

The film earned Rs 5 crore on Day 5, followed by Rs 4.40 crore on Day 6, Rs 3.40 crore on Day 7 and Rs 3.30 crore on Day 8. This took its first-week collection to Rs 108.20 crore.

In the second week, the film collected Rs 2.80 crore on Day 9, Rs 2 crore on Day 10 and Rs 2.10 crore on Day 11. Collections then dropped to Rs 1.10 crore on Day 12 before falling further to Rs 93 lakh on Day 13.

State-Wise Gross Collection

On Day 13, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 1 crore gross. Karnataka added Rs 3 lakh, while the rest of India contributed Rs 4 lakh. The total gross from these regions stood at Rs 1.07 crore.

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All About The Film

The Paradise is a Telugu period action drama directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena. The film stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in key roles.

The story is set in 1980s Secunderabad and follows Jadal, played by Nani, who becomes the leader of the marginalised Savari community as they fight discrimination and seek their rights. Mohan Babu plays Shikanja Malik, while Raghav Juyal portrays his son Vikram Malik, Jadal's childhood rival.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while CH Sai handled the cinematography and Navin Nooli edited the film.

The Paradise was announced in March 2024, with filming beginning in Hyderabad in June 2025. The film was shot largely on specially built sets and released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 24, 2026, after several delays.

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