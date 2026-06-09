TCS Nashik Case: No Formal Complaint Via Any Channel, Says Chandrasekaran; Promises To Fix Gaps

Tata Consultancy Services Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the company has not received any formal complaints through its official channels in connection with the alleged sexual harassment cases at its Nashik unit, while assuring that strict action will be taken if any wrongdoing or procedural lapses are identified.

Speaking at TCS' 31st Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, Chandrasekaran said the matter is currently sub judice and the company is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

"The case is subjudice, I don't want to comment more on it. But the preliminary report we have received shows the company has not received any formal complaints through any channels or emails," he said.

He added that TCS is committed to ensuring that all employees at the Nashik facility are able to speak freely with investigators. "We want to ensure everyone in the workspace at Nashik are able to speak to the investigators. If we find any procedural failures, the processes will be beefed up. If it's a mistake on the part of any associate, strict action will be taken. We will wait for the formal investigation to close and we are working with the authorities," Chandrasekaran said.

The controversy surfaced in March after a woman employee at TCS' Nashik BPO unit alleged that a colleague had maintained a physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage. During the subsequent investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Nashik Police registered eight additional FIRs involving allegations of mental and sexual harassment between 2022 and 2026, as well as claims of inaction by senior managers. Some complainants also alleged attempts at religious conversion.

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According to Chandrasekaran, the company is awaiting further details following the filing of FIRs and chargesheets by the SIT last month.

To conduct an independent review, TCS had appointed Deloitte India and Trilegal as external advisors to support its internal investigation. The review is being overseen by Aarthi Subramanian.

The company has also constituted an Oversight Committee chaired by independent director Keki Mistry to review findings and recommend any further action.

Separately, Chandrasekaran highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence for the company and the broader technology sector. He described AI as the most significant opportunity the IT industry has witnessed so far, surpassing previous technology waves in terms of scale and transformative potential.

"AI is the most significant opportunity yet for TCS and the IT industry," he said, noting that businesses across industries are increasingly deploying AI to improve resilience, productivity and operational efficiency amid a challenging global economic environment.

According to Chandrasekaran, AI is already transforming software development and maintenance by reducing human effort across multiple stages of the technology lifecycle, creating new opportunities for TCS as clients accelerate adoption of AI-led solutions.

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