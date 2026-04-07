Swan Defence Bags Rs 3,000 Crore Order For Construction Of Ammonia Bulk Carriers

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd. has received a Rs 3,000 crore order from Energy One Ltd. for the construction of four dual-fuel ammonia bulk carriers, as per an exchange filing on Tuesday.

In its press release, the company said that these 92,500 DWT ammonia bulk carriers will be a first for India.

"These will be the first ammonia dual-fuel ships built in India and are also among the largest commercial vessels ever to be built at an Indian shipyard, representing a significant step forward in both technological capability and scale for the domestic shipbuilding industry," the company stated.

It added that the carriers will 229.5 m (metre) in length with a beam of 37m. Further, each of the dual-fuel vessels will be equipped with ammonia-fuelled propulsion system.

The first vessel is expected to be delivered in October 2029, with subsequent deliveries scheduled at four-month intervals, as per the company.

The vessels will be designed by KMS-EMEC, South Korea and classed by Det Norske Veritas (DNV), the Swan Defence underscored.

Commenting on the development, Vivek Merchant, Director of SDHI, said, "Winning this project is an important step forward for us. It reflects the confidence global stakeholders are placing in Indian shipbuilding, and in the capabilities, we have developed at Pipavav."

He explained how ammonia as a marine fuel is still at an early stage, and said that the company is proud to be part of that transition, "building vessels that are not just relevant for today but aligned with where the industry is heading."

About Swan Defence

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI), formerly known as Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited, is a leading shipbuilding and heavy fabrication company in India

Swan Defence Share Price

Shares of Swan Defence ended 4.12% higher at Rs 1776.40 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday. This compared to a 0.68% advance in the Nifty index.

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