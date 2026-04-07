Sony Pictures Entertainment To Cut Hundreds Of Jobs Across Film, TV And Corporate Divisions

Sony Pictures Entertainment will undertake hundreds of layoffs across its film, television and corporate divisions in the coming months as part of a broader restructuring effort, according to a memo obtained by Variety on Tuesday.

The memo, issued by Sony Pictures CEO Ravi Ahuja, outlines plans to realign the company's structure and resources more closely with its "strategic priorities" as it prepares for what he described as the next phase of growth.

"To support our growth, we are aligning our organization with where the business is going - not where it has been. That requires changes to how we are structured and where we invest," Ahuja said in the memo.

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Unlike peers such as Walt Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony Pictures has increasingly focused on producing original film and television content that it licenses to third-party streaming platforms and broadcasters, rather than heavily investing in operating its own general-entertainment streaming service.

"The demonstrated value of our independent television and film studios offers us the flexibility to move with the market - to partner broadly, match projects with the right platforms, and support our creative partners in bringing great stories to life," Ahuja wrote.

Sony currently operates Crunchyroll, a niche anime-focused streaming platform, but the company indicated that its broader growth strategy will focus on expanding adaptations of its anime and video-game intellectual properties.

"We are underpinned by strong franchises and brands. And our connectivity to the broader Sony Group ecosystem positions us for accelerated growth in anime and game IP adaptations," Ahuja added.

While adaptations of anime and video games have had mixed success across the industry in the past, recent hits such as Netflix's One Piece and Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog franchise have highlighted renewed commercial potential in the space.

With Sony owning PlayStation and a large catalogue of globally popular games, the company has access to an extensive portfolio of characters and storytelling worlds suitable for cross-media expansion.

The layoffs appear to be driven primarily by restructuring goals rather than short-term cost-cutting, according to the memo.

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"We are reducing roles in certain areas while increasing focus and investment in others that are most critical to our future. This means that some of our colleagues will be leaving the company," Ahuja said.

Reports also indicate that Sony plans to expand its presence in game shows and develop content for digital platforms such as YouTube.

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