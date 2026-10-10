Signature Global Sales Bookings Down 9% To Rs 1,830 Crore In July-Sept Quarter

Realty firm Signature Global Ltd on Saturday reported a 9 per cent annual decline in its sales bookings to Rs 1,830 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal, amid slow housing demand in Gurugram from the past one year.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 2,020 crore in the year-ago period.

In the July-September quarter, the company sold 454 units, down from 560 in the year-ago period.

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In a regulatory filing, Signature Global said its sales bookings declined 18 per cent to Rs 3,800 crore in the first six months of this fiscal from Rs 4,660 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

The company sold 680 units in the first half of this fiscal year, down from 1,338 units in the year-ago period.

According to property consultants, housing demand in Gurugram has declined over the last year. Sales were very strong from 2022 to mid-2025, driven by pent-up demand post-COVID.

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Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman of Signature Global, said, "The second quarter of the current financial year marked a period of strong execution and financial progress for the company. Collections rose significantly during the quarter, reflecting sustained customer confidence in our projects."

Aggarwal said the company in the September quarter entered the thriving micro-market of Gurugram West with an ultra-luxury farmhouse villa destination.

"Our strong liquidity position gives us the financial strength and flexibility to pursue these opportunities. With a clear growth roadmap and a focus on disciplined execution, we remain well positioned to advance our strategic priorities and create long-term value for all stakeholders," he said.

Recently, the company added 194.22 acres in Farrukhnagar, Gurugram to its land bank, through a combination of acquisitions and collaboration arrangements.

The land parcels carry an estimated development potential of around 6.77 million sq ft.

Signature Global is one of the country's leading real estate developers. So far, it has delivered around 20 million sq ft.

The company's sales bookings stood at Rs 8250 crore last fiscal, and it has set a target to achieve Rs 10,000 crore in the current fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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