Scooters Overtake Motorcycles While SUVs Continue Powering Car Market: SIAM

Indian consumers have bought more scooters than motorcylces in April to June quarter of fiscal 2027, according to data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Wednesday, July 15.

Scooter sales in India surged 30.8% to 21,78,858 units for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026 from 16,65,180 units sold in the same period previous year. In comparison, motorcycle sales rose only 14% to 33,08,847 units in Q1FY27 from 29,03,449 units in the corresponding period last year.

In terms of production, 25,13,067 units of scooters were produced in the quarter under review, marking 32.3% jump from 18,99,376 units reported in Q1FY26. Motorcycle production rose 18% to 45,93,599 units from 38,92,960 units.

SUVs continue to boost car market, with sales of utility vehicles rose 28.6% to 8,61,918 units in the April to June quarter of teh current fiscal from 6,70,120 units in the same quarter preceding year. Production of utility vehicles rose 21.2% to 9,60,954 units from 7,93,003 units.

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Meanwhile, overall auto sales rose 21.4% to 73,81,656 in Q1FY27 from 60,78,949 units in the corresponding period last year. The total passenger vehicle sales jumped 25.9% to 12,73,811 units from 10,11,884 units, two-wheeler sales surged 20.3% to 56,28,675 units against 46,77,990 units.

Speaking on the industry's outlook, SIAM said that the overall vehicle cost has remained lower due to GST 2.0 impact, along with availability of financing at lower rates, which are continuing to drive demand. Rainfall in late June and first week of July has reduced the monsoon deficiency to some extent till date, while inflation has also been reasonable and has not impacted the demand in the first quarter.

With the industry nearing the festive season, SIAM expects that the steady demand should continue. Commodity costs, however continue to remain a pressure point. In terms of Middle East conflict, the auto body notes that previous ceasefire between US and Iran eased the supply of gas, fuels and other commodities and the industry continues to closely monitor recent developments.



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