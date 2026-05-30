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Samsung's CSR Initiative 'Solve For Tommorow' Sees Over 5,000 Students From Tamil Nadu Participate In Last Four Years

The initiative focuses on innovation through empathy and problem-solving.

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Samsung's CSR Initiative 'Solve For Tommorow' Sees Over 5,000 Students From Tamil Nadu Participate In Last Four Years
The initiative focuses on innovation through empathy and problem-solving.
Photo Source: Unsplash

Samsung's corporate social responsibility initiative Solve for Tomorrow has emerged as a platform for young innovators from Tamil Nadu to develop technology-driven solutions aimed at addressing social challenges, with over 5,000 students from the state participating in the programme over the last four years.

The initiative, which focuses on innovation through empathy and problem-solving, has supported young innovators working on solutions ranging from accessibility tools for visually impaired individuals to therapy-focused applications for children with autism.

As Samsung marks 30 years in India, initiatives such as Solve for Tomorrow reflect the company's commitment to strengthening Tamil Nadu's innovation ecosystem by supporting students and young changemakers with mentorship and incubation, said a company spokesperson.

ALSO READ: TCS Is India's Largest IT Company. Infosys CEO Still Earned Nearly Three Times More

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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