Reliance Infrastructure Faces Rs 77.86 Crore Bank Lien Over FEMA Violations

Reliance Infrastructure Limited has received an order confirming a lien of Rs 77.86 crore on the company's bank accounts over alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The communication was received from the Office of the Commissioner Customs (Appeals) through orders dated June 6, 2026. As per the filing, the order confirms a provisional order dated Dec. 9, 2025, under which a lien was placed on Reliance Infrastructure's bank accounts. The lien has been applicable from Dec 9, 2025, the company said.

The company also disclosed that the communication relates to alleged non-compliances under FEMA. No separate monetary penalty was mentioned in the filing apart from the confirmation of the bank lien.

The company said it would challenge the order before the appropriate appellate authority. "The Company will file an appeal challenging the above order,” Reliance Infrastructure said in its disclosure.

A bank lien typically restricts the use of the specified amount in the company's bank accounts until the matter is resolved or further orders are passed.

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The Case

In December 2025, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it has seized more than a dozen bank accounts of Anil Ambani Group company Reliance Infrastructure as part of a hawala-linked FEMA investigation.

It alleged in a statement that Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (R-Infra), through its special purpose vehicles (SPVs), siphoned public funds from highway construction projects awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and sent them to the UAE illegally.

The investigation pertains to a 2010 tender that was awarded to the company as an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contract to build the JR Toll Road (Jaipur-Reengus highway).

ALSO READ: ED Seizes 13 Bank Accounts Of Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra Over FEMA 'Violations'

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