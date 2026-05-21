RateGain Q4 Results: Profit Rises 28%; Revenue More Than Doubles

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. reported a sharp rise in Q4FY26 earnings on Thursday as the consolidated net profit grew 27.7% YoY basis to Rs 70 crore for the quarter ended March 31, compared with Rs 54.8 crore in the same period last year.

The travel technology company's revenue more than doubled to Rs 716 crore from Rs 261 crore, while Ebitda rose to Rs 148 crore from Rs 60.7 crore. However, the Ebitda margin reduced to 20.7% from 23.3%.

In its regulatory filing, RateGain said integration efforts were progressing in line with expectations, with early opportunities emerging across cross-sell initiatives, unified data capabilities and expanded enterprise engagement. The company said the unification of Adara and Sojern had positioned it as the world's largest source of travel intent data, enabling travel brands to identify demand, activate audiences, optimise pricing and distribution, and improve revenue outcomes through an integrated technology stack.

Managing Director Bhanu Chopra said FY26 had made RateGain a "structurally different company," adding that the Sojern integration had been delivered ahead of plan. He said the company had built the world's largest travel intent data platform and that artificial intelligence was generating measurable commercial outcomes across customer acquisition, distribution and engagement.

RateGain Travel Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 27.7% at Rs 70 crore versus Rs 54.8 crore

Revenue at Rs 716 crore versus Rs 261 crore

EBITDA at Rs 148 crore versus Rs 60.7 crore

EBITDA Margin at 20.7% versus 23.3%

No dividend was announced.

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