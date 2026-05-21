Marie Wilson In Focus: Meet Vijay's Pick For Turning Around Tamil Nadu's Finances

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA N Marie Wilson, who secured a convincing win from the Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency, has been assigned the key finance portfolio in the newly expanded TVK-led Tamil Nadu cabinet.

A noted educationist and senior functionary of the Jeppiaar group, Wilson currently serves as the Managing Director of Jeppiaar Institute of Technology in Sriperumbudur and is also the Managing Trustee of the Jeppiaar Remibai Educational Trust.

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Over the years, he has held several leadership positions in the education sector, including founder-director roles at Jeppiaar Engineering College and Jeppiaar International School. He is also associated with JIT Global Infosystems Pvt Ltd and JIT Sports Academy.

Wilson made his electoral debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls and emerged victorious from RK Nagar by a massive margin, defeating DMK candidate J John Ebenezer.

He secured 97,800 votes against Ebenezer's 48,132. The constituency witnessed a remarkable voter turnout of 90.12 per cent this year, a sharp rise from 70.98 per cent recorded in the 2021 Assembly elections.

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He joined actor-politician Vijay's TVK along with several prominent faces, including former IRS officer K.G. Arunraj, former judicial officer C Subash and a number of former legislators.

Wilson is also believed to have played a key role in organising Vijay's closed-door interaction at the Jeppiaar Institute of Technology campus after the 2025 Karur stampede incident.

His appointment marks the Jeppiaar family's renewed political presence after decades, following the unsuccessful 1989 Assembly election bid of late educationist Col Dr Jeppiaar from T Nagar.

Wilson was officially announced as TVK's candidate for RK Nagar when the party released its complete list of 234 candidates in March this year.

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