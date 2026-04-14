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Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Rise 16% To 4.42 Lakh Units In March: SIAM

SIAM data shows broad-based growth as two-wheelers and three-wheelers post double-digit gains despite ongoing geopolitical volatility in the Middle East.

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Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Rise 16% To 4.42 Lakh Units In March: SIAM

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 16% year-on-year to 4,42,460 units in March this year, industry body SIAM said on Tuesday.

Passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 3,81,358 units in March 2025.

Two-wheeler sales rose 19.3% to 19,76,128 units last month as against 16,56,939 units in March last year, SIAM said in a statement.

Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers were up 21.4% last month at 76,273 units as against 62,813 units in the year-ago period, it added.

ALSO READ: Centre Says Auto Manufacturers Have Not Reported Critical LPG Supply Crunch

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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