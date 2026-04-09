Oracle California Layoffs: IT Giant Cuts 700 Jobs. Here's What We Know

Oracle has initiated a fresh round of layoffs in the United States, with nearly 700 employees set to lose their jobs across California by June 1, according to state filings cited by The New York Post.

The development comes amid the company firing around 30,000 employees globally.

The job cuts in California include 310 roles in Redwood City, 184 in Santa Clara, 158 in Pleasanton and 50 in Santa Monica.

This comes in addition to 491 layoffs reported in Seattle, indicating a wider restructuring exercise underway at the software major led by co-founder and executive chairman Larry Ellison.

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Oracle shifted its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Austin in 2020 and later to Nashville in 2024, a move that contributed to the broader tech migration out of California. However, it continues to retain a significant workforce in the Bay Area.

The layoffs are part of a broader wave of job cuts across the technology sector.

Data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas shows that over 52,000 tech workers lost their jobs in the first quarter of 2026, marking a 40% increase compared to the same period last year, with AI-led restructuring cited as a key driver.

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Other firms have also announced layoffs in California, including Qualcomm, which is set to cut 67 jobs in San Diego, and Meta, which plans to reduce nearly 200 roles in Silicon Valley over the same timeframe.

Despite the job cuts, Oracle recently reported strong financial performance, with revenue rising 22% year-on-year to over $17 billion in the fiscal third quarter ended February 28.

The layoffs have also drawn scrutiny after data showed the company filed for thousands of H-1B visa petitions in recent fiscal years, even as it reduces headcount domestically, The New York Post reported.

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