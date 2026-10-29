Nike's First Running Shoe Designed For India To Launch On Flipkart: Check Price And Date

Nike has unveiled its first running shoe built specifically for Indian runners. Called the Vegam Run, the shoe is priced at Rs 3,795 and will go on sale on Flipkart and at selected retail stores from November 1, the company said on Wednesday.

Built With Input From Indian Runners

To create the shoe, Nike spent time with runners across India, learning what they look for whether they're out on a run, training or just going about their day. The process moved quickly: the company said it took 55 days to go from the first design brief to a finalised product, and around five months in total. That's a fast turnaround for a brand of Nike's size.

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Features

Nike says the Vegam Run is meant to work as both a daily running shoe and something people can wear regularly throughout the day. It uses a textured rubber sole for grip, foam cushioning along the entire length of the shoe and a breathable engineered mesh on top, with durability also a focus. Nike called it "a more accessible entry point" into its running range.

"Our ambition with Vegam Run was simple: Honor the voice of the runner in India and build what they need," said Deepa Ramprasad, senior director of Nike Road Running Footwear.

Plans for 2027

Nike doesn't plan to keep the shoe limited to India. It expects to take the Vegam Run to other countries in 2027, while its Indian partners will make it more widely available here from spring that year.

Growing Focus on India

Interest in running and fitness has been rising in India, and global sportswear makers are keen to cash in. Nike has also said it wants to strengthen its presence in the country, and earlier this month announced plans to open a new campus in the country.

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Pressure in China

The launch comes as Nike deals with continued weakness in China, one of its most important markets, according to Reuters. Sales there, which account for about 15 per cent of Nike's annual revenue, have dropped for nine quarters in a row, and the company's shares have fallen more than 40 per cent so far this year.

Running, however, has been a bright spot. Nike's running business worldwide has posted double-digit growth for six straight quarters, Reuters reported, showing the category has kept growing even as sales slow in some regions. Chief executive Elliott Hill is relying on new products to revive growth, and expects designs created for specific local markets to be an important part of that plan.

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