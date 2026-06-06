Nestlé To Bet On Rural Push, Tech Vigor: Chairman Outlines Growth Roadmap In First Letter To Shareholders

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant Nestle India believes that rural India remains one of the company's "biggest growth opportunities" as it expands its reach beyond smaller towns into deeper markets amid evolving consumption patterns. In his first annual address to shareholders since taking the helm in August 2025, Nestlé India Chairman and Managing Director Manish Tiwary said "rural India is highly heterogeneous" because of diversity in taste, price points, formats and occasions.

Nestle reported robust financial performance amidst a complex macroeconomic environment. The FMCG major delivered double-digit, volume-led growth with strong market share gains, recording total sales of Rs 23,071.5 crore for the 2025-26 financial year. Operational flexibility is essential because demand can change from one side of the street to the other.

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Tiwary, who succeeded company veteran Suresh Narayanan, emphasized a disciplined approach to execution and a clear strategy anchored on consumer centricity, penetration-led volume growth, brand reinvestment, and tech-enabled operations. "Consumption patterns in rural Bihar can differ materially from those in rural Karnataka in tastes, price points, formats and occasions," Tiwary said.

Tiwary said India's consumption landscape in FY26 was marked by "improving macro stability and uneven household sentiment", with food inflation continuing to influence everyday consumer choices. "Urban demand remained relatively resilient, while premium segments stayed comparatively stable. Rural recovery was shaped by monsoon outcomes, farm income and government support," he said. Tiwary noted that geopolitical crisis globally impacted energy, freight and input costs during the year.

Nestle India highlighted key external factors that weighed on business:

Inflationary Pressures: Food inflation and affordability concerns consistently influenced everyday consumer choices.



Geopolitical Strain: Global geopolitical developments adversely impacted energy, freight, and key input costs.



Uneven Recovery: While urban demand stayed relatively resilient and premium segments remained stable, rural recovery heavily depended on variables like monsoon outcomes, farm income, and government support.

According to Chairman Mnaish Tiwary, the key drivers for near-term growth are to navigate these complexities and drive near-term growth, Nestlé India is placing major bets on distribution expansion, emerging categories, and digital adoption:

Rural Push and Tailored Portfolios: Noting that rural India remains one of their most significant growth opportunities, the company is utilizing operational flexibility to cater to highly heterogeneous regional demands. By calibrating pack-price architecture and assortments to specific local needs, Nestlé aims to accelerate penetration.

Emerging Growth Engines: While core legacy brands like MAGGI, KITKAT, and NESCAFÉ remain the primary focus, Nestlé is actively building newer engines such as its Pet Food division under Purina PetCare.

Out-of-Home Expansion: The company has scaled its Nestlé Professional out-of-home footprint, successfully operationalizing 1,000 'Retail ONE' kiosks-including NESCAFÉ Corners and MAGGI Hotspots-across educational institutions and airports.

Tech-Enabled Operations: Nestlé is leveraging applications like 'NesMitra' to facilitate self-ordering for rural wholesale hubs and retailers, streamlining route-to-market and increasing accessibility in challenging terrains.

Highlighting changing consumer preferences, Tiwary said aspirations across India are rising and consumers are increasingly embracing a mix of traditional, local, fusion and international foods and flavours. "It is our ambition to serve that diversity with creativity, consistency and quality that is uncompromising,'' he said.

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Note for Nestle shareholders

For investors, Tiwary highlighted a disciplined focus on profitability, cash generation, and prudent capacity expansion. On the operational front, Tiwary said Nestle delivered its highest-ever operational cost savings in FY26 as part of its structural programme, leveraging technology to reduce costs that did not add value for consumers and customers. These structural savings provided the headroom needed to increase advertising, digital spends, and brand investments.

Tiwary also underscored Nestlé India's recent track record of enhancing shareholder value through key capital market actions, including its NSE listing in 2023, a 1:10 stock split in 2024, and a 1:1 bonus issue in 2025. Together, these moves have improved liquidity and widened affordability, reinforcing overall shareholder confidence, according to the FMCG major.

The savings were reinvested into brand-building initiatives, including higher advertising and digital spending, stronger consumer activation programmes and deeper market penetration efforts, he added. Tiwary said the company's primary focus remains on its core brands. "We believe our existing portfolio offers immense depth and significant headroom for growth. We strengthened the innovation and renovation pipeline so that our brands stay contemporary, distinctive, trusted and relevant in consumers' lives," he said, adding, "We will do fewer things but do them bigger, bolder and better."

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