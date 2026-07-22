Thane Crime: Woman Beats Husband With Pressure Cooker Lid, Strangles Him For Not Buying Her Sarees

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly beating her husband with a pressure cooker lid and strangling him to death following a domestic dispute over not bringing her sarees, an official said on Wednesday.

Accused Sunitadevi Hareram Singh, originally from Rohtas district in Bihar, was arrested on Tuesday. Police said she had initially attempted to mislead them by reporting the death as accidental.

“Victim Hareram Kishunji Singh (35) was at his home in Badlapur East on July 19 when a heated argument broke out between the couple after he failed to bring sarees. In a fit of anger, she assaulted him with a pressure cooker lid and strangled him,” an official said.

Based on the wife's statement, police initially registered an Accidental Death Report, but a medical report from a government hospital turned the matter into a full-fledged investigation.

“The report confirmed that the death was unnatural and caused by violent asphyxia as a result of strangulation. Subsequent inquiries conducted with the deceased's family members and the landlord raised strong suspicion against the wife,” said senior inspector Nitin Patil from the Badlapur East police station.

A local court on Tuesday remanded Sunitadevi in police custody till July 29, he said.



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