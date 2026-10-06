Mumbai Airport-NMIA Shift: Govt May Delay Transition By A Few Weeks, Seeks Fresh Airline Plan

The Ministry of Civil Aviation may delay by a few weeks the planned transition of airline operations from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), as it seeks a firm transition plan from domestic airlines and the airport operators, sources told NDTV Profit.

The ministry has asked all domestic airlines and the airport operator to submit a detailed plan for shifting operations to NMIA, people in know told NDTV Profit. A consultation meeting with airlines and the airport operator has been scheduled for Oct. 13 to firm up the transition plan, including the proposed shift of around 5 million international passengers from Mumbai airport to NMIA.

Another meeting is expected to be held by Oct. 20 to discuss and finalise the plan, according to sources.

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The development comes as the government looks to coordinate the phased redevelopment of Terminal 1 at CSMIA with the transfer of airline operations to the newly commissioned NMIA.

At the meeting, domestic airlines including IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air said they have been in discussions with the airport operator for the past 18 months regarding the proposed shift of operations. The meeting was attended by representatives of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), domestic airline operators and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), which operates NMIA.

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AAHL outlined its preparedness to handle up to 5 million international passengers annually at NMIA. The airport operator highlighted infrastructure and passenger facilities supporting the proposed transition, including connectivity, inflight catering, hotels, lounges and other supporting services.

During the nearly 90-minute meeting, AAHL leadership discussed operational concerns raised by airlines and responded to queries related to the transition and the redevelopment of Mumbai airport's Terminal 1.

The discussions were described as constructive, with stakeholders reiterating their commitment to ensuring a coordinated transition while maintaining passenger convenience and operational efficiency.

A decision on the user development fee (UDF) for NMIA is still pending with the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The fee is among the issues that need to be finalised as airlines prepare their operational plans for the transition.

The proposed shift is closely linked to the redevelopment of Terminal 1 at CSMIA. The phased redevelopment is expected to increase the terminal's annual passenger handling capacity from 15 million passengers to 20 million passengers.

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