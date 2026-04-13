Mobile Prices Surge Across Brands In April; Demand Slows As Consumers Turn Cautious, Say Dealers

Mobile handset prices have witnessed a broad-based increase across brands in April, driven by a combination of global supply constraints, rising input costs, and currency pressures. Data from the All India Mobile Retail Association (AIMRA) and dealer feedback indicate that most leading smartphone makers have either raised prices or reduced promotional offers, effectively making devices more expensive for consumers.

Among major brands, Samsung has implemented price hikes ranging from 3% to 22%, while Oppo and Poco have increased prices between 6% and 18%. Xiaomi has raised prices by 3% to 15%, and Realme has followed with hikes of around 3% to 12%. Nothing Phone devices have seen relatively sharper increases of 13% to 14%, while Motorola has raised prices by 4% to 9%. Vivo is also expected to roll out price hikes starting April 15, suggesting that the upward pricing trend is likely to continue in the near term. In contrast, OnePlus has not announced any immediate price revisions.

Apple has taken a slightly different route by scaling back discounts rather than directly increasing prices. The company has withdrawn its Rs 5,000 “Demand Generation” discount on the iPhone 15 and 16 series. Additionally, cashback offers on the iPhone 17 for non-EMI purchases have been sharply reduced from Rs 6,000 to Rs 1,000. These moves have effectively increased the cost of ownership for consumers, even without a formal price hike.

The rise in prices is beginning to weigh on demand. Dealers across markets have reported a nearly 30% decline in sales volumes in March, highlighting the impact of higher prices on consumer sentiment. Many buyers are postponing purchases in the hope that prices may soften in the coming months. At the same time, there is a growing shift towards second-hand and refurbished smartphones, as cost-conscious consumers look for more affordable alternatives.

ALSO READ | Rising Prices: Mid-Range PCs May Start Using 8 GB RAM Instead Of 16 GB

Industry participants attribute the current price surge to multiple interconnected factors.

One of the key drivers is the global semiconductor landscape, where increased demand for AI-driven chips has tightened supply. This has led to higher costs for essential smartphone components.

In addition, geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region have disrupted supply chains, resulting in elevated freight and insurance costs for shipments.

Currency movements have also played a significant role. The depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar has made imports more expensive, directly impacting smartphone manufacturers that rely heavily on imported components.

Alongside this, the cost of raw materials such as plastics and memory has increased, adding further pressure on overall production costs.

The cumulative impact of these factors has been significant over the past few months.

ALSO READ | 2026 Could Be ‘The Year Of RAM Shortage' — Expect 4GB, Not 16GB In Phones

Since December 2025, smartphone prices have risen sharply across brands. Realme devices have recorded cumulative increases of 6% to as high as 53%, while Xiaomi and Oppo have seen hikes of up to 42% and 41%, respectively. Vivo prices have increased by up to 40%, followed by Poco at 38% and Samsung at up to 33%. Nothing Phone devices have become costlier by 17% to 19%, while Motorola and OnePlus have seen relatively moderate increases of up to 12% and 8%, respectively.

Looking ahead, the outlook suggests continued pressure on prices. AIMRA expects the upward trend to persist until 2027, citing ongoing global supply constraints and currency volatility. Unless there is a meaningful easing in component costs or a stabilisation in geopolitical conditions, smartphone prices are unlikely to see a significant correction in the near term.

From a market perspective, the developments also bring attention to domestic manufacturing players. Companies such as Dixon Technologies could remain in focus, as higher handset prices may impact volumes but could support value growth within the electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

Overall, the Indian smartphone market appears to be entering a phase of price-led adjustment, where rising costs are beginning to influence both consumer behaviour and industry dynamics.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.