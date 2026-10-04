Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 24: Soori Starrer Sees Drop In Collection, Will It Touch Rs 100 Crore In India?

Mandaadi continues to hold its ground at the box office as it moves closer to the Rs 100-crore India net mark. However, the Soori-led film saw a dip in collections on Day 24.

Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 24

Mandaadi collected a net of Rs 1.17 crore in India on Saturday, with the film recording 36% occupancy across 700 shows. According to Sacnilk, its India net collection has now reached Rs 98.17 crore.

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The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 114.45 crore. Overseas, Mandaadi has earned Rs 17.95 crore in gross collections, taking its worldwide gross total to Rs 132.40 crore.

The Day 24 collection marked an 18.2% drop from the previous day's net collection of Rs 1.43 crore. The Tamil version contributed Rs 82.99 crore to the India net collection, while the Telugu version earned Rs 15.18 crore.

Mandaadi Box Office Summary

Mandaadi began its theatrical run with Rs 4.85 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2 and Rs 10 crore on Day 3. The film ended its opening week with Rs 57.30 crore in net earnings. In Week 2, it added Rs 26 crore to its collection.

During the third week, Mandaadi earned Rs 1.40 crore on Day 15, Rs 1.40 crore on Day 16, Rs 2.30 crore on Day 17 and Rs 3.20 crore on Day 18. The film then collected Rs 1.45 crore on Day 19, Rs 1.40 crore on Day 20, Rs 1.25 crore on Day 21, taking its third-week collection to Rs 12.27 crore.

Entering Week 4, Mandaadi earned Rs 1.27 crore on Day 22, Rs 1.43 crore on Day 23 and Rs 1.17 crore on Day 24.

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About The Film

Mandaadi is a Tamil sports action drama written and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi. Soori plays Muthukaali, a skilled fisherman and boat racer, with Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Shankar, Ravindra Vijay, Achyuth Kumar, Sachana Namidass and Bala Saravanan in supporting roles.

The story follows Muthukaali, who returns to his village after being called back to help Maari, a young man in trouble. His return brings him face-to-face with his past and an old rivalry. Using his knowledge of the sea and its currents, Muthukaali leads his team in a traditional sailboat race.

Produced by Elred Kumar with Vetrimaaran as creative producer, the film features music by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by SR Kathir and editing by Pradeep E Ragav. Mandaadi was released in theatres on September 10, 2026.

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