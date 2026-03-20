Luxor Targets $40 Million Crayola Business In Five Years With India Foray

India's Luxor Writing Instruments is betting big on the kids' art and stationery segment, targeting a $40 million business over the next five years through its partnership with US-based crayon major Crayola.

The development comes as Crayola, one of the largest crayon brands in the United States, formally enters the Indian market through a strategic tie-up with Luxor. The partnership will see Luxor handle distribution and manufacturing, while Crayola focuses on category creation and brand building in India.

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Managing Director Pooja Jain Gupta said the collaboration marks a strategic expansion beyond Luxor's core writing instruments business, where it is widely known for its association with brands like Pilot.

As part of the rollout, the company plans to introduce around 200 products in the first year, with an initial launch of 85 SKUs already underway. To support scale, Luxor will also set up a dedicated manufacturing facility for Crayola, in addition to its existing network of nine factories.

The company is positioning India not just as a consumption market but also as a global export hub for Crayola products. Gupta said the partnership is expected to unlock export opportunities, leveraging India's manufacturing base.

The tie-up will operate under a co-branded model, with Luxor aiming to bring Crayola products into Indian households under its established distribution umbrella.

The entry of Crayola is also expected to expand the overall art and creativity segment in India, with both companies betting on rising demand for educational and creative products among younger consumers.

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