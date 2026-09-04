Kia Sorento Launched In India: Price, Variants, Colours, Features And Other Details

Kia has launched the Sorento in India at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs27.99 lakh, making it the automaker's new flagship SUV in the country. The three-row premium SUV also marks Kia India's entry into the strong-hybrid SUV segment.

At the launch event, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President-Sales and Marketing, Kia India, highlighted the Sorento's India-specific development and production. He said that the SUV is being manufactured at Kia's plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

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Premium three-row SUV

The Sorento measures around 4.8 metres in length, with a width of approximately 1.9 metres, a wheelbase of 2.8 metres and a height of 1.78 metres. It is available in six- and seven-seat configurations, with easier access to the third row through remote folding and walk-in functions.

Powertrain and drive modes

The India-spec Sorento gets a 1.6-litre turbo-GDi hybrid engine, producing 180 PS and 265 Nm, paired with an electric motor developing 65 PS and 264 Nm. The hybrid powertrain is offered with all-wheel drive (AWD).

The powertrain technology includes a 2.2-litre engine producing 193 PS and 442 Nm of torque, along with flex-fuel concept engineering supporting E0–E100.

The electric motor shares a single control system, while the CNG mode delivers 96 PS and 123 Nm of torque. Two battery options are also available, including a 42 kWh battery with a claimed range of 443 km and a 51.4 kWh battery with a claimed range of 526 km.

The SUV gets Eco, Normal and Sport driving modes. Eco mode prioritises fuel efficiency, Normal mode balances performance and economy, while Sport mode provides quicker responses and holds gears longer.

Technology and convenience

The Sorento features connected 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, along with a Bose audio system. It also introduces Kia's AI Assistant with real-time generative AI, over-the-air software updates, remote parking assistance and a smart power tailgate with an anti-pinch function.

Other equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging and a smart dashcam with front and rear cameras.

Safety

Safety is a major focus, with 67% ultra-high-strength steel used in the body structure and a 26-feature standard safety package with 10 airbags. The SUV also gets Level 2+ ADAS, 12 parking sensors, five radars and multi-collision braking.

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Design and colours

The Sorento gets 19-inch premium crystal-cut alloy wheels, automatic light controls and Kia's signature grille with vertical LED headlamps and Y-shaped DRLs. It is available with eight exterior colour options and two-tone interior themes in black and grey or black and olive brown.

With its premium features, three-row practicality, advanced safety technology and hybrid powertrain, Kia is positioning the Sorento above the Seltos and Syros in India.

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