Kalyan Jewellers Q4 Business Update: Revenue Surges 64% On Strong Wedding, Discretionary Demand

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd reported 64 per cent jump in consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, buoyed by robust wedding and discretionary jewellery purchases even as gold prices remained volatile.

The jewellery retailer had a revenue of Rs 6,222.35 crore in the same quarter a year earlier, a company statement said.

For full fiscal year FY2026, consolidated revenue rose approximately 42 per cent from the prior year, when the company recorded annual revenue of Rs 25,189.66 crore.

India operations, which drove the bulk of growth, posted revenue gains of over 65 per cent in the March quarter compared to a year ago, with same-store sales growth exceeding 45 per cent. The domestic business grew approximately 43 per cent for the full year.

International operations, which contributed around 11 per cent to consolidated quarterly revenue, grew approximately 45 per cent in the quarter.

Within West Asia, revenue rose about 39 per cent, though geopolitical tensions in the region dampened customer footfall during the first three weeks of March. A strong Ramadan sales surge in the final 10 days of the month offset the shortfall, the company said.

The company's digital-first platform Candere was the standout performer, posting revenue growth of over 360 per cent in the quarter and approximately 160 per cent for the full year.

Kalyan launched 28 new showrooms in India and 14 Candere outlets during the quarter. Supply-side disruptions from the West Asia conflict, however, delayed some planned store openings in March, it said.

As of March 31, 2026, the company operated 507 showrooms across India and international markets, including 342 Kalyan India stores, 38 in the Middle East, two in the United States, one in the United Kingdom and 124 Candere outlets.

"The new financial year has started off well with strong footfalls across most of the markets," the company said, adding it was seeing encouraging advance bookings for Akshaya Tritiya and the upcoming wedding and festive season.

Full audited financials for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 are subject to board approval and a detailed financial update will follow, the company added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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