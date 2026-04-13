Jio, BoB Tie Up For Enabling Banking Access From Feature Phones

State-run Bank of Baroda on Monday announced a tie-up with Reliance Jio to help anyone access its mobile banking application from the feature phones sold by the telco.

Under the partnership, 'bob World Lite', a comprehensive mobile banking app designed specifically for feature phone users will be available on the JioPhone Prima 4G device, according to a statement.

Claiming it to be an industry first, the statement said the tie-up is in line with the vision of the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India to promote inclusivity and make digital payments accessible to feature phone users.

The app will be available to both existing Bank of Baroda customers and those of any other bank, as per the statement.

The bob World Lite app features a lightweight, low bandwidth architecture with keypad navigation and secure access, it said, adding that it has been built to provide a comprehensive suite of everyday banking services on affordable feature phones.

The lite version of the app offers functionalities such as UPI-enabled Scan & Pay and Send Money, Bill payments & Recharges and manage profile, the statement said.

"With a large and growing base of feature phone users in India, this initiative enables simple, secure, and anytime banking while helping bridge the digital divide," the bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Debadatta Chand said.

"Our partnership with Bank of Baroda marks the next step in that journey, enabling seamless digital banking access at scale for millions of users," Reliance Jio Infocomm's president Sunil Dutt said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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