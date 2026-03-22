Kotak Mahindra Bank To Sell Infina Finance Stake To Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Estate, Others For Rs 1,294 Crore. Details Here

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday, March 21 said that its subsidiary, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, will sell a part of its shareholding in Infina Finance Private Limited for nearly Rs 1,294 crore, according to an exchange filing.

The filing read, "Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, has, on March 21, 2026, entered into definitive agreements for selling a part of its shareholding in Infina Finance Private Limited, an associate company of the Bank, for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 12,93,91,10,882.00."

The transaction, expected to be completed by March 31, 2026, will result in Infina ceasing to be an associate company of the Bank, with Kotak Mahindra Capital Company's stake in Infina reducing to 19%, the filing said.

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Kotak Mahindra Capital Company will divest a part of its shareholding in Infina in the following manner -

The company will divest 9.90% share of Infina through the transfer of 2,17,899 equity shares to Derive Trading and Resorts Private Limited and Bright Star Investments Private Limited, for nearly Rs 413.35 crore.

Around 2,66,321 equity shares, representing 12.10% of the share Infina will be transferred to the Estate of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala through its Trusts, for an amount of Rs. 505.2 crore. The shares will be transferred to Aryaman Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, Aryavir Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, and Nishtha Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust.

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Additionally, 8.99% of the share capital of Infina, or 1,97,870 equity shares, will be sold to KF Trust, an existing shareholder of Infina, for Rs 375.35 crore. "Beneficiaries of the KF Trust belong to the Promoter Group of the Bank. It does not hold any shares in the Bank," the exchange filing said.

Infina's Financials

As of March 31, 2025, Infina had a turnover of Rs 532.66 crore, as a percentage of the bank's consolidated total income, the turnover was around 0.50%. The entity's net worth stood at Rs 2,727.99 crore, while the net worth as a percentage of the bank's consolidated total net worth was 1.73%. Infina had a paid-up equity capital of Rs 2.20 crore in the reported period.

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