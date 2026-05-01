Jet ATF Prices For International Airlines Hiked By 5% In Second Monthly Hike

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices for international airlines were raised by about 5% on Friday, marking the second consecutive monthly increase as oil companies partly passed on higher global energy costs.

Fuel rates for domestic carriers, however, remain unchanged.

According to state-run oil marketing companies, the price of ATF for overseas airlines has been increased by USD 76.55 per kilolitre, or roughly 5.33 per cent, taking the rate in Delhi—India's busiest aviation hub—to USD 1,511.86 per kilolitre.

The revision follows a sharp hike implemented on April 1, when jet fuel prices for domestic airlines were raised by 25% to Rs 1,04,927.18 per kilolitre.

Jet fuel prices were deregulated over two decades ago and are broadly aligned with international benchmarks under an understanding with airlines. However, industry sources said the sharp spike in global energy prices triggered by the West Asia crisis prompted the government and state-owned oil firms to stagger price increases rather than pass them on in one steep move.

Under this calibrated approach, foreign airlines are charged market-linked rates, while fuel prices for domestic carriers have been kept relatively restrained, the sources added.

(With inputs from PTI).

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