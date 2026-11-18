Nvidia's leadership transition is looming with uncertainty as some board members push for Jensen Huang's return, even as others begin evaluating potential successors. The debate has emerged even though chairman Harvey Jones publicly stating that the company is not considering reinstating its co-founder.

These conversations took place before the company's quarterly earnings announcement and Huang's November 17 statement expressing willingness to come back if the board considers it beneficial for shareholders, employees and the company.

However, Jones told investors during Nvidia's earnings call that the board had unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and was not pursuing his reinstatement. He declined to comment on the reported discussions of Huang's return.

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The board appears to be exploring two parallel paths. While some directors favour bringing back the former chief, others are narrowing down the list of external candidates. According to reports, ARM CEO Rene Haas and Marvell CEO Matt Murphy have emerged as potential contenders.

Haas has reportedly spoken with some Nvidia directors about the position. However, he is said to be concerned about the perception of taking over while sections of the company and the technology industry continue to campaign for Huang's return.

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Murphy's potential candidacy also faces uncertainty. Marvell is navigating a major merger involving Lumentum, which could complicate his availability for another leadership role.

The leadership dispute comes at a sensitive time for Nvidia, which is navigating intensifying competition in AI chips, geopolitical restrictions and questions surrounding its governance. Huang's return campaign has also received support from prominent technology executives and company employees.

For Nvidia, the immediate challenge is to settle the leadership question without unsettling customers, employees and investors who have associated the company's growth with Huang's long tenure.

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