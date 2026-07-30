Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 8: Vijay Starrer Continues Steady Run, Mints This Amount

Jana Nayagan continues its theatrical run with steady earnings in India. The Vijay-starrer recorded live updates on its second Thursday, with the latest figures showing its performance across different languages and regions. The film is currently running in theatres, while final collection numbers are awaited after the completion of all updates.

Jana Nayagan Day 8 India Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 2.43 crore net in India on Day 8. The film is currently running across 4,224 shows with an overall occupancy of 15.8%.

The latest figures have taken the film's total India net collection to Rs 151.93 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 177.5 crore so far. The final Day 8 collection figures will be reported after further updates.

Day-Wise Box Office Performance

Jana Nayagan opened its theatrical journey with a collection of Rs 42.70 crore net on Day 1 (1st Thursday) from 13,067 shows, recording 41.6% occupancy.

On Day 2 (1st Friday), the film earned Rs 21.15 crore net with 29.5% occupancy across 12,190 shows. The collection increased on Day 3 (1st Saturday), earning Rs 28.90 crore net from 12,299 shows with 38.7% occupancy.

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The film recorded its highest single-day collection on Day 4 (1st Sunday), earning Rs 32 crore net with 44.7% occupancy across 12,107 shows.

The collections saw a decline during weekdays, with Day 5 (1st Monday) earning Rs 10.65 crore net, followed by Rs 8 crore net on Day 6 (1st Tuesday) and Rs 6.10 crore net on Day 7 (1st Wednesday).

Language-Wise Breakdown On Day 8

The Tamil version contributed the highest share on Day 8, collecting Rs 2 crore net with 21% occupancy across 2,305 shows, according to the entertainment data and media website.

The Hindi version earned Rs 0.27 crore net with 9% occupancy from 1,720 shows, while the Telugu version collected Rs 0.16 crore net with 14% occupancy across 199 shows.

Regional Occupancy Report

The Tamil 2D version recorded strong occupancy in Chennai at 28%, followed by Pondicherry at 32% and Trichy at 26.5%. The Hindi version saw its highest occupancy in Lucknow at 31.5%, while the Telugu version performed well in Vizag-Visakhapatnam with 25.5% occupancy.