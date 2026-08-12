Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 21: Vijay's Film Continues Steady Run In Third Week, Check Earnings

Jana Nayagan continues its theatrical journey with a steady performance in its third week. While the pace has naturally slowed after a strong opening, the film is still drawing audiences across multiple centres. The latest figures indicate that the Vijay-starrer remains in cinemas with a significant number of shows.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 21

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 39 lakh net in India on Day 21. The film is currently running across 1,565 shows with an overall occupancy of 11.7%.

With the latest earnings, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 194.09 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 226.09 crore. The final Day 21 figures are yet to be reported, which means these numbers are subject to change as more collections come in.

ALSO READ | Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 20: Vijay's Film Continues To See Dip, Check Tuesday's Earnings

Language-Wise Performance

Based on Sacnilk, the Tamil version continues to contribute the majority of the collections on Day 21. It has earned Rs 33 lakh from 974 shows, recording an occupancy of 14.0%.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version has collected Rs 6 lakh while running across 591 shows, with an occupancy of 8.0%.

Third Week Performance

Sacnilk reports that the film had a strong opening week, collecting Rs 153.55 crore net in India. It added Rs 31.60 crore during its second week before entering its third week.

In the current week, the film has earned Rs 1 crore on Day 16, Rs 2.55 crore on Day 17, Rs 3.60 crore on Day 18, Rs 75 lakh on Day 19, Rs 65 lakh on Day 20, and Rs 39 lakh (live) on Day 21.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a Tamil-language film headlined by Vijay. The movie follows an action-packed narrative and has been released in multiple languages, including Tamil and Hindi. Since its theatrical release, the film has maintained a consistent run at the box office, supported by collections from both versions.

ALSO READ | X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Reviews: Netizens Praise Emotional Ending

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.