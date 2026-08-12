Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 20: Vijay's Film Continues To See Dip, Check Tuesday's Earnings

Vijay's Jana Nayagan is seeing a drop in collections with the film earning Rs 0.65 crore net in India on Tuesday from 1,990 shows, marking a 13.3% decline from Monday's Rs 0.75 crore. Its India net collections now stand at Rs 193.70 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 225.63 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film recorded 12.7% overall occupancy on Day 20. The Tamil version contributed Rs 0.55 crore, while the Hindi version earned Rs 0.10 crore.

Overseas, Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 93.20 crore gross, taking its worldwide total to Rs 318.83 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Day-Wise Collection

Jana Nayagan opened with Rs 42.70 crore on Day 1. It collected Rs 21.15 crore on Day 2, Rs 28.90 crore on Day 3 and Rs 32 crore on Day 4.

The film then earned Rs 10.65 crore on Day 5, Rs 8 crore on Day 6, Rs 6.10 crore on Day 7 and Rs 4.05 crore on Day 8. Its first-week India net collection stood at Rs 153.55 crore.

In Week 2, the film added Rs 31.60 crore. It earned Rs 3.55 crore on Day 9, Rs 7.80 crore on Day 10, Rs 10.70 crore on Day 11, Rs 3.85 crore on Day 12, Rs 2.10 crore on Day 13, Rs 2 crore on Day 14 and Rs 1.60 crore on Day 15.

The film had a better third weekend, earning Rs 2.55 crore on Day 17 and Rs 3.60 crore on Day 18. However, the collection dropped to Rs 0.75 crore on Day 19 before falling further on Day 20, earning just Rs 0.65.

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About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Reba Monica John, with music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film has drawn major attention as Vijay's final release before he turned his full focus to politics.

Originally planned for a Pongal release, the action drama faced several delays and piracy challenges before finally hitting theatres on July 23, 2026.

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