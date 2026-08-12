Jyothy Labs Q1 Results: Net Profit Slumps 51% As Margin Shrinks, Revenue Up 3% YoY; Stock Falls 4%

Jyothy Labs Q1 Results: Jyothy Labs Ltd. announced its April-june quarter results for fiscal 2026-27 (Q1FY27) on Wednesday, Aug. 12, reporting a sharp drop of 51% in consolidated net profit to Rs 47.6 crore, compared to Rs 96.8 crore in the corresponding period last year. The FMCG major's revenue from operations in the first quarter if current fiscal rose 3% to Rs 773 crore, compared to Rs 751 crore in the year-ago period. The stock logged sharp cuts after the announcement of Q1 scores.

On Wednesday, shares of Jyothy Labs opened at Rs 203.50 against a previous close of Rs 204.04 and extended losses by upto 5% to hit an intraday low of Rs 190.11 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a drop of 0.41% in the Nifty 50 benchmark.. The stock last traded 3.52% lower at Rs 196.85 apiece on the NSE. The stock has shed 4% in one week, 30% on a year-to-date basis, and 415 in the last one year. The company commands a market cap of Rs 7,270.85 crore, as per NSE data.

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Jyothy Labs Share Price Intraday

Jyothy Labs Q1 Results

On the operational front, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) dropped 48% to Rs 64.6 crore, compared to Rs 124 crore in the corresponding period last year. EBITDA margin shrunk to 8.4% from 16.5% in the same period last year. Fabric Care, the largest segment contributor, saw revenue rise by 14.1% to Rs 399 crore from Rs 349 crore, with volume growth of 10.2%. The segment accounted for 52% of the firm's total business share.

Home Care revenue declined by 9% to Rs 280 crore from Rs 308 crore. Home Care constitutes 36% of the business. Excluding Pril sales, the segment recorded 2.4% growth. Personal Care was the only segment to show resilience as profit rose by 15% to Rs 13 crore from Rs 11 crore, driven by stable performance in body soap and toothpaste. The segment held a 12% share.

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