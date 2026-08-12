Grasim Q1 Results: Profit Surges Over Twofold, Margin Expands

Grasim Industries Ltd. reported a standalone net profit of Rs 247 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with a loss of Rs 118 crore a year earlier, as revenue and operating profit increased during the quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 27.9% year-on-year to Rs 11,795 crore from Rs 9,223 crore. Ebitda increased to Rs 950 crore from Rs 385 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 8.1% from 4.2%. The company said standalone revenue reached an all-time high during the quarter, supported by its core and growth businesses.

Grasim Industries (Q1, Standalone YoY)

Net profit at Rs 247 crore versus loss of Rs 118 crore.

Revenue up 27.9% at Rs 11,795 crore versus Rs 9,223 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 950 crore versus Rs 385 crore.

EBITDA margin at 8.1% versus 4.2%.

The company said the performance was supported by its core businesses, Cellulosic Fibres and Chemicals, along with continued growth in its newer businesses.

Cellulosic Fibres

Cellulosic Fibres revenue rose 12% year-on-year to Rs 4,530 crore, helped by higher global prices, rupee depreciation and a favourable product mix. EBITDA nearly doubled to Rs 632 crore.

Sales volumes of cellulosic staple fibre declined 4% to 202 kilotonnes, mainly due to lower production following planned maintenance and subdued domestic demand. Export sales volumes more than doubled from a year earlier.

Chemicals

Chemicals revenue increased 10% year-on-year to Rs 2,640 crore, while EBITDA rose 16% to Rs 491 crore. The company attributed the improvement to performance across its chemical businesses.

Specialty Chemicals accounted for 30% of the overall Chemicals segment revenue, up 200 basis points from a year earlier.

Grasim's standalone operating margin stood at 8.31% in the June quarter, compared with 4.41% a year earlier, according to the company's regulatory filing.

The company budgeted Rs 3,157 crore of capital expenditure for FY27 across its standalone businesses, with about 45% earmarked for growth projects. It spent Rs 375 crore during the June quarter.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.