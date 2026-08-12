Film Industry Union Body Appeals To Tukaram Mundhe To Inspect Food Provided On Film, TV Shoots

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees has written to Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, seeking immediate surprise inspections of food quality and dining facilities provided to workers, technicians and artists at film and television shooting locations across Mumbai.

In the letter dated August 11, FWICE, described as the apex trade federation of the Indian Media & Entertainment Industry representing 38 affiliated crafts and unions, said it had received numerous complaints over the years from its members regarding "pathetic, unhygienic and substandard quality of food" served by several film, television and digital content producers during shoots.

The federation said meals supplied at shooting locations were "often stale, poorly cooked, nutritionally inadequate and prepared in unhygienic conditions," posing a health and safety risk to workers required to work long hours under physically demanding conditions.

The letter, signed by FWICE Honorary General Secretary Ashok Dubey, said the federation had repeatedly flagged the issue to the Labour Department and other government authorities but that "no effective action has been taken," leaving workers deprived of their basic right to safe and hygienic food at the workplace.

Beyond food quality, FWICE also flagged the absence of proper dining infrastructure at shoot locations.

The letter said workers were often compelled to eat in open areas "exposed to dust, heat, rain and unhygienic surroundings," with many locations lacking designated dining areas, adequate seating, clean drinking water and sanitation facilities.

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FWICE urged the FDA to conduct surprise inspections at shooting locations in Film City, Goregaon, and other sites across Mumbai and its surrounding areas, and to specifically inspect kitchens, food preparation units, storage facilities and catering arrangements for compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The federation asked that samples be collected wherever food is found "unsafe, adulterated or unfit for human consumption," and that strict action be initiated against defaulting producers, caterers or agencies.

The federation also sought directions to production houses and catering agencies to ensure hygiene, food safety and dignity are maintained at every shooting location, describing workers, technicians and artists as "the backbone" of the industry who deserved safe and hygienic food while creating content enjoyed by millions across the country.

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