Jailer 2 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth Starrer Sets Stage For Big Opening With Strong Pre-Release Buzz

The countdown to Jailer 2 has begun, and Rajinikanth's much-awaited sequel is already seeing strong demand ahead of its big-screen release.

Advance Booking

Jailer 2 has registered Rs 36.09 crore in India through advance bookings ahead of its theatrical release. According to TrackTollywood, 1,666,993 tickets have been sold for 16,520 shows across 2,880 theatres in 1,121 cities.

The film has recorded an overall occupancy of 34.6%, with 961 shows already housefull and another 3,739 shows listed as fast-filling in the advance booking data.

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Among languages, Tamil accounts for the largest share at Rs 29.39 crore, with an occupancy of 47.1%. Telugu has contributed Rs 5.60 crore at 25.2% occupancy, while Hindi has recorded Rs 1.01 crore with 6% occupancy. Kannada has registered Rs 9.05 lakh at 15.6% occupancy.

Looking at formats, 2D dominates the advance bookings with Rs 34.91 crore and 34.4% occupancy. DOLBY CINEMA 2D has recorded Rs 31.53 lakh at 78.2% occupancy, while IMAX 2D has collected Rs 50.76 lakh with 43.9% occupancy. EPIQ has registered Rs 20.50 lakh at 70.7% occupancy, followed by 4DX with Rs 10.93 lakh at 29.2% occupancy. HDR by Barco has added Rs 4.15 lakh.

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State-Wise Advance Booking

TrackTollywood reports that Tamil Nadu is leading the state-wise advance bookings for Jailer 2 with Rs 13.09 crore, while Karnataka has registered Rs 8.27 crore and Kerala has recorded Rs 6.84 crore.

Telangana has contributed Rs 3.49 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh with Rs 2.61 crore. Maharashtra stands at Rs 49.60 lakh.

While Gujarat has registered Rs 24.24 lakh, with Uttar Pradesh following at Rs 14.02 lakh. Odisha has collected Rs 9.10 lakh, while Rajasthan stands at Rs 8.96 lakh.

West Bengal has recorded Rs 6.98 lakh and Madhya Pradesh has contributed Rs 5.70 lakh. Bihar stands at Rs 4.52 lakh, followed by Haryana with Rs 4.07 lakh.

Chhattisgarh has registered Rs 3.90 lakh, while Uttarakhand has recorded Rs 2.61 lakh. Jharkhand stands at Rs 2.51 lakh, and Assam at Rs 2.10 lakh

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Produced by Sun Pictures, the sequel continues the story established in the first instalment.

Jailer 2 marks Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The story follows the retired officer as he is forced to return to action when his family is threatened by a dangerous criminal organisation. After dismantling an idol-smuggling network, the retired jailer finds himself facing retaliation from the wider criminal network.

The film features Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, Jatin Sarna and Anna Rajan in key roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to appear in cameo roles.

Jailer 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, 2026. The film will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

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