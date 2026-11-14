Itllu Arjuna Box Office Collection Day 2: Sai Aniesh Starrer Remains Steady

Sai Aniesh starrer Itllu Arjuna has begun its theatrical run, with the Telugu action drama now making its mark at the box office.

Box Office Collection Day 2

Itllu Arjuna collected Rs 93 lakh in India net on Day 2 so far. According to Sacnilk, the film is currently running across 842 shows and has recorded 25% overall occupancy. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 2.33 crore, while the India net total stands at Rs 1.98 crore after two days. The final collection is yet to be reported.

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The film recorded 25.68% overall occupancy on Day 2. The film registered 14.62% occupancy in the morning, which increased to 26% in the afternoon. Evening shows recorded 16.77% occupancy, while night figures are yet to be updated.

The film had collected Rs 1.05 crore in India net on Day 1, with an India gross of Rs 1.23 crore. It was running across 877 shows and recorded 27% overall occupancy.

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Advance Booking

Sacnilk reports that Itllu Arjuna has recorded Rs 66.79 lakh in gross advance booking for Day 3 so far. The film has sold 52,840 tickets across 949 shows and recorded 17% occupancy. It has also registered two housefull shows, while no shows have been reported as fully sold.

About The Film

Itllu Arjuna is a Telugu action drama with elements of romance, crime and thriller. The film is directed and written by Mahesh Uppala, with Manasa Sharma credited for the additional screenplay. Venky Kudumula has produced the film under the What Next Entertainments banner, while Nagarjuna Akkineni presents it.

Sai Aniesh plays Arjuna, a mute man who lives with his father and gets involved in thefts. His life changes when he falls in love with Keerthi, played by Anaswara Rajan. Their story takes a dangerous turn when Arjuna becomes connected to a major hawala deal and the criminal world surrounding it.

The cast also includes Vennela Kishore, Mukesh Rishi, Kalaiyarasan Harikrishnan, Elango Kumaravel, Brahmaji, Getup Srinu, Raghu Babu and Master Rohan. Mukesh Rishi plays Peddanna, while Kalaiyarasan Harikrishnan is seen as Gowri.

S Thaman has composed the music, with Raja Mahadhevan handling the cinematography and Koti Karri editing the film. Itllu Arjuna released in theatres on November 13, 2026. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 37 minutes.

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