Portugal vs Denmark Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; Where To Watch UEFA Nations League Match On TV, Online?

Portugal will host Denmark in a UEFA Nations League League A Group A4 encounter on Saturday, November 14. The match will be played at the Estadio Municipal de Braga in Braga, Portugal.

Portugal have already secured their place in the quarter-finals after winning all four of their group matches.

Denmark, meanwhile, are second in the group with six points and will look to strengthen their chances of progressing to the next stage. Portugal had defeated Denmark 4-2 in their previous meeting in Copenhagen in October.

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Portugal vs Denmark: Date

The UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Denmark will be played on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Portugal vs Denmark: Time

The Portugal vs Denmark UEFA Nations League match will kick off at 1:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Sunday, November 15.

Portugal vs Denmark: Venue

The UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Denmark will be played at the Estadio Municipal de Braga in Braga, Portugal.

Portugal vs Denmark: Likely Lineups

Portugal Predicted XI: Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Flavio Nazinho; Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves; Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos, Pedro Neto.

Denmark Predicted XI: Mads Hermansen; Rasmus Kristensen, Joachim Andersen, Oliver Provstgaard, Joakim Maehle; Gustav Isaksen, Morten Hjulmand, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Anders Dreyer; Rasmus Hojlund, Victor Froholdt.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The Portugal vs Denmark UEFA Nations League match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Portugal vs Denmark UEFA Nations League match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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