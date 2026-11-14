Donga Naa Koduku Box Office Collection Day 2: Telugu Comedy Film Continues Decent Run At Theatres

Telugu comedy film Donga Naa Koduku is continuing its run at the box office, with the latest figures showing how the film has performed over the weekend.

Donga Naa Koduku earned Rs 1.68 crore in India net on Day 2 so far. The film has recorded 38% overall occupancy across 974 shows, as per Sacnilk. Its India net collection has now reached Rs 3.53 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 4.13 crore. The final Day 2 figures are yet to be reported.

The film opened with Rs 1.85 crore in India net on Day 1. Its gross collection on Friday stood at Rs 2.15 crore from 964 shows, with overall occupancy recorded at 41%.

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Saturday saw Donga Naa Koduku register 30.58% overall occupancy. Morning shows recorded 21.33% occupancy, while the figure rose to 35.92% in the afternoon. Evening shows had 28.08% occupancy. The night show figures are yet to be updated.

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Advance Booking

Donga Naa Koduku has already generated Rs 89.70 lakh in gross advance bookings for Day 3. According to Sacnilk, 73,468 tickets have been booked across 1,097 shows so far, resulting in 20% occupancy. The film has also recorded one housefull show.

About Donga Naa Koduku

Donga Naa Koduku is a Telugu comedy-crime film written and directed by Sreenu Kambala. The story follows a young man with a habit of stealing, whose actions repeatedly put his family in difficult situations. The resulting chaos forms the central thread of the film.

Mouli Tanuj Prasanth leads the cast, alongside Raghu Babu, Sushmitha Shetty, Rajitha, Bhadram, Priya, Nanda Gopal, Ramana Bhargava, Ali and Gundu Sudharshan.

Suriya Balaji has handled the cinematography, while Sinjith Yerramilli has composed the music. Sreedhar Sompally is credited as the editor. Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni have produced the film, with Anil Yerneni serving as co-producer under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Donga Naa Koduku is a Telugu-language film with a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes. It was released in Indian theatres on November 13, 2026.

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