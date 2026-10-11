Green Card Freeze? Infosys Shrugs Off US PERM Suspension, Sees No Material Blow: Here's Why

Infosys Ltd. said it does not expect the US Department of Labor's suspension of new and pending applications under the Permanent Labor Certification programme to have a material impact on the company.

In an exchange filing, Infosys acknowledged the department's decision, which applies to certain companies, including the firm. It said it was ready to engage with the authorities and respond to their questions. "We welcome the opportunity to work with the Department of Labor and related government agencies to answer any questions they may have," Infosys said. "We do not anticipate yesterday's announcement of such suspension to have a material impact on the organization," it added.

The company said it would make further disclosures, if required, in accordance with applicable regulatory standards. The statement did not specify the number of applications affected, the duration of the suspension or the reasons behind the department's decision.

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Infosys said it had invested in building a local workforce and technology and innovation hubs in the United States, while reiterating its commitment to employees, clients and communities in the country.

"The Company remains committed to its employees, clients, and communities across the United States and to complying with all applicable laws and regulations," it said.

The filing also cautioned that statements concerning the expected impact of the suspension were forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. These could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the company's current expectations.

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Infosys identified changes in immigration regulations, particularly in the United States, among the factors that could affect those expectations. It also cited competition for talent, its ability to attract and retain employees, wage increases and investments in reskilling staff.

Other risks listed in the statement included economic uncertainty, geopolitical developments, technological disruption, the evolving regulatory environment, cybersecurity matters, pending litigation, a US government investigation and current and future tariffs.

The company referred investors to its US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, for further details on these risks.

Infosys said its forward-looking statements reflected current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections relating to the company, its industry and the economic conditions in its markets.

It cautioned investors against assuming that the outcomes described in those statements would be achieved. The company said it would not undertake to update forward-looking statements made by it or on its behalf unless required to do so by law.

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