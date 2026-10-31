India's Liquor Market Has Three Indias. One Is Feeling The Pinch

India's alcohol market is growing, but the spending story is not the same at every price point. Premium beer and spirits are finding demand, while some consumers at the other end of the market are beginning to feel the pressure on their wallets.

That does not mean drinkers are abandoning cheaper brands or switching to more affordable options. But the management commentaries point to a market where growth and consumer sentiment are not moving in exactly the same direction. Premium products are gaining volumes, yet there are signs that inflation is weighing on the spending capacity of some urban consumers.

The numbers show why the distinction matters. Premium beer volumes rose 38% year on year in the September quarter at United Breweries, while Radico Khaitan reported 36% growth in its Prestige and Above portfolio. At the same time, Allied Blenders and Distillers reported 15.5% volume growth in its Mass Premium and Others segment, ahead of the 6.1% increase in Prestige and Above.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The clearest indication of pressure came from United Spirits. The company said consumers at the lower end of its urban market were showing signs of wallet fatigue amid inflation, even as its other consumer segments remained resilient.

ALSO READ | Radico Khaitan To United Spirits In Focus As HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage — Full List Inside

One Market, Different Budgets

United Spirits CEO Praveen Sameshwar discussed the trend during the company's second-quarter earnings call. He said consumer sentiment remained subdued amid the prolonged West Asia crisis, softer monsoons and inflation.

The company divides its consumers into three groups: India 1, India 2 and India 3. India 1 represents the lower end of its urban consumer base and is a target audience for the lower half of its Indian-made foreign liquor portfolio. The other two groups represent different parts of its consumer base.

Sameshwar said India 1 consumers were showing signs of fatigue, while India 2 and India 3 remained resilient.

The company did not quantify the extent of the pressure. Nor did it say whether these consumers were buying less frequently, moving to cheaper brands or opting for smaller bottles. The comments therefore offer a signal about consumer sentiment, rather than proof of a broader fall in demand for lower-priced alcohol.

United Spirits said it was working on a calibrated price and pack structure to cater to all three groups. It has also relaunched J&B Scotch as a 100% Scotch product at what it describes as an attractive price point, with the India-UK free trade agreement enabling the proposition.

ALSO READ | United Spirits Q2 Review: Premium Sales Rise 6.3%, But Profit Falls. Why Brokerages Are Split

A Wider Product Mix

The push for growth is also taking alcohol companies into new products and formats.

United Spirits has launched Smirnoff Ice, a ready-to-drink product, in Goa and Mumbai, with Bengaluru next on its rollout plan. It is available in 4.8% and 8% alcohol-by-volume variants.

Radico Khaitan is expanding its flavoured vodka range. Its Magic Moments Aam Panna launch in August brought a familiar Indian summer drink flavour into the portfolio.

These launches reflect efforts to widen product choices and reach different drinking occasions. The companies have not, however, said that these initiatives are a direct response to the wallet fatigue identified by United Spirits.

ALSO READ | Magic Moments Vodka Maker Radico Khaitan To Lead Growth In Premium Portfolio, Says Jefferies; Sees Upto 11% Upside

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.