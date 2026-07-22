IKEA Plans Up To Six Stores In Delhi-NCR, To Open Second Outlet On July 30

Swedish furniture retailer IKEA plans to expand its presence in the Delhi-NCR region with up to six stores over the next couple of years, including a mix of city-format outlets and large-format concept stores, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

As part of this strategy, IKEA India announced the launch of its second city-format store in Delhi-NCR at DLF Avenue, Saket. Spread across nearly 30,000 sq ft, the outlet will cater to customers in South and Central Delhi, as well as nearby areas.

The city-format store is slated to open on July 30.

IKEA India Country Commercial Manager Adosh Sharma said the company sees significant growth potential across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad.

"I could very confidently say in the NCR region between Delhi, Faridabad, Noida and Gurugram, we could look at about six stores in the next couple of years," Sharma told PTI.

Apart from the new store in Saket, the retailer operated a city-format outlet at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden. Large-format stores are already planned in Noida and Gurugram, with scope for at least two additional outlets in the future, potentially in Faridabad.

“We already have two now. Then we have already got two planned in Noida and Gurgaon. And then I am sure we can add another two,” Sharma said.

IKEA entered the Delhi-NCR market through e-commerce in 2025 and later opened its first city-format store at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, supported by a central distribution centre in Gurugram. The company said customer insights from its first Delhi-NCR store are helping shape its expansion strategy in the region.

The Swedish retailer has adapted its India strategy to include smaller city stores alongside its traditional large-format outlets. While full-format IKEA stores typically exceed 4 lakh sq ft, city-format stores range between 15,000 sq ft and 80,000 sq ft depending on location.

Earlier this month, IKEA India CEO Patrik Antoni said the company aims to operate around 30 stores across India by 2030, comprising a mix of large-format and smaller city stores.

The company has also announced plans to more than double its investment in India to over Rs 21,000 crore by 2030 and is expanding its reach in northern India through e-commerce. IKEA currently serves customers in several cities including Agra, Prayagraj, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ludhiana and Varanasi.

On expanding its network of delivery hubs and fulfilment centres, Sharma said IKEA is evaluating opportunities carefully and does not intend to rush into the segment.

"Today, we do understand that there is a potential that exists with e-commerce and quick commerce. It is not just limited to grocery nowadays. It has expanded its reach to other categories too. We are researching and learning in that space very deeply and understanding how that model works for us. We don't want to get into a rush and just offer something," he said.

According to the company, the new Saket store will offer customers access to home furnishing planning services, delivery, assembly and installation support, along with food offerings at the IKEA Cafe.

IKEA said the expansion builds on a growing customer base in Delhi-NCR, which now includes more than 3,00,000 IKEA Family members in the region.

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