Heart of the Beast Box Office Day 9: Brad Pitt Starrer Witnesses Decline In Collection

Heart of the Beast saw a slight dip in its earnings on Day 9 after witnessing a rise a day earlier. The film, however, continued to maintain its presence at the box office as it entered the second week of its theatrical run.

Heart of the Beast earned Rs 82.39 lakh gross in India on Day 9, with the English version recording 50.5% occupancy across 296 shows. According to TrackTollywood, the film witnessed a 5.4% drop in its collection compared to the previous day. Its total gross collection now stands at Rs 9.57 crore.

The 2D format earned Rs 64.10 lakh, while 4DX collected Rs 15.37 lakh. Dolby Cinema 2D recorded Rs 1.64 lakh, while MX4D earned Rs 1.28 lakh.

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State-Wise Collection

Karnataka led the state-wise collection with Rs 27.71 lakh, followed by Kerala with Rs 13.33 lakh. Telangana and Maharashtra earned Rs 11.36 lakh and Rs 10.28 lakh, while Delhi and Haryana collected Rs 4.37 lakh and Rs 4.32 lakh.

Tamil Nadu recorded Rs 4.06 lakh, followed by Uttar Pradesh with Rs 2.54 lakh. Gujarat collected Rs 71,233, while West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh earned Rs 62,220 and Rs 61,360, respectively.

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Day-Wise Collection

TrackTollywood reports that the film opened with Rs 92.15 lakh on Day 1, followed by Rs 1.72 crore on Day 2 and Rs 2.02 crore on Day 3. The collection dropped to Rs 71.75 lakh on Day 4 before rising to Rs 79.38 lakh on Day 5. Day 6 recorded Rs 73.68 lakh, while Day 7 saw a jump to Rs 96.23 lakh. The film collected Rs 7.87 crore in its first week.

Entering its second week, the film earned Rs 87.09 lakh on Day 8 and Rs 82.39 lakh on Day 9.

About The Film

Heart of the Beast is a survival thriller that follows James Belmont (Brad Pitt), a retired Special Forces officer, and his combat dog, Odin, after their plane crashes in the remote Alaskan wilderness. Struggling with injuries, extreme weather and dangerous wildlife, the duo must travel through the harsh terrain to find their way back to safety.

Directed by David Ayer and written by Cameron Alexander, the film also stars J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe in key supporting roles. The screenplay was written by Cameron Alexander, while Brad Pitt, Olivia Hamilton and Marty Bowen are among the producers, with Damien Chazelle serving as an executive producer.

Heart of the Beast reunites Pitt and Ayer after Fury (2014) and was released in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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