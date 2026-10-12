He Started A Menswear Brand Online In 2018. Today, It's Worth Rs 211 Crore

Kolkata-based menswear brand KISAH has reported Rs 65 crore in revenue for FY26, with 14 stores across India and a valuation of Rs 211 crore. Founded in 2018 by Yash Sarawagi, along with co-founders Yashwi Ladsaria and Saurav Kothari, the brand has raised Rs 35.9 crore from Fireside Ventures and has remained profitable since its first year of operations.

KISAH started as an online store selling contemporary ethnic and occasion wear for men. The brand was built around the idea of offering alternatives to conventional menswear, with designs aimed at customers looking for modern styles for weddings, celebrations and other occasions.

Sarawagi comes from a family involved in the menswear business. In an interview with Indian Startup Times last year, he said his early exposure to fabrics and garment-making influenced his decision to start the brand. He wanted to build on that background while giving traditional occasion wear a more contemporary appeal.

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“I grew up surrounded by fabric, cuts, and conversations about what makes a garment truly stand out,” Sarawagi said, adding that entrepreneurship felt like a natural calling but he wanted to modernise the business.

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The company initially operated online before expanding into physical retail. Sarawagi said the shift came after customers sought opportunities to see the products and assess their fabrics and craftsmanship in person.

“We saw early on that people wanted to feel the fabric, see the craftsmanship up close. So, moving to an offline-first model wasn't just a strategy, but an answer to what our customers were asking for,” he said.

KISAH now operates stores in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur and Gurugram. According to the company's website, it is planning three additional outlets in Gurugram, Jaipur and Visakhapatnam.

The company plans to expand its retail footprint while continuing to invest in its online business. Sarawagi said both channels play distinct roles in reaching customers, with physical stores allowing shoppers to experience the products and online platforms extending the brand's reach beyond cities where it has a retail presence.

“Physical stores build trust and allow people to experience the brand, while online helps us reach consumers wherever they are. The future of fashion is hybrid,” he said.

KISAH's expansion comes as it looks to build a wider presence in India's menswear market, using a combination of physical stores and online sales to reach customers across different regions.

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