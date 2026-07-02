Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 7: Weekday Blues Continue For Akshay Film; Earns This Much

Welcome To The Jungle witnessed another decline in collections on its first Thursday as the weekday slowdown continued to impact footfall.

The film has earned Rs 2.03 crore net (live) on Day 7 while playing across 6,509 shows. With this, its total India net collection stands at Rs 89.68 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 106.82 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film registered an overall India occupancy of around 11% on Thursday. Like the previous few weekdays, footfall remained limited, while the number of shows also dropped significantly compared to Wednesday.

Show Count Analysis

The number of shows also saw a significant decline on Thursday. After beginning its theatrical run with 2,494 paid preview shows, the film expanded to 10,892 shows on Friday. It remained above 10,000 shows through Monday before dropping to 10,616 on Tuesday and 9,851 on Wednesday. On Thursday, the show count fell sharply to 6,509, indicating exhibitors have started reducing screens after the opening week.

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Week 1 Performance

Akshay Kumar-led comedy opened with Rs 3.75 crore from paid previews before collecting Rs 15.25 crore on Friday. Business picked up over the weekend, with earnings rising to Rs 20 crore on Saturday and Rs 24.75 crore on Sunday.

As expected, collections dipped once the weekdays began. The film earned Rs 8.50 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 9.25 crore on Tuesday and Rs 6.15 crore on Wednesday.

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About The Film

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is the third film in the popular Welcome franchise. The ensemble cast includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade.

The story follows a group of colourful characters whose search for hidden treasure turns into a chaotic jungle adventure packed with comedy, confusion and unexpected twists.

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