Crunchyroll Manga Arrives In India With Over 250 Titles; Check Subscription Price, Features & More

The world of anime continues to expand beyond the screen, giving fans more ways to explore the stories and characters they love. With manga playing an important role in anime culture, a new reading experience is now making its way to fans in India.

Crunchyroll Manga Launches In India

Crunchyroll has launched its digital manga service in India, making more than 250 titles available to readers. The service is rolling out across select English-speaking international markets and brings manga from publishers including J-Novel Club, Square Enix and Yen Press, according to a press release.

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The announcement was made by Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini during the closing remarks of the company's first Crunchyroll Anime Future Forum in New York City. In India, the service is available through the newly introduced Ultimate Fan membership, which costs Rs 299 per month or Rs 999 annually.

250+ Manga Titles Available

Crunchyroll Manga offers a selection of popular titles in localised English across iOS, Android and web. The India launch includes manga such as The Apothecary Diaries, My Dress-Up Darling, Bocchi the Rock!, Bungo Stray Dogs, Delicious in Dungeon, Lycoris Recoil, Sasaki and Miyano, Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill and Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!.

The company said more titles and publishing partners will be added in the future, including action-focused intellectual property from VIZ Media.

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What Crunchyroll Manga Offers

Subscribers get unlimited, ad-free manga access on mobile, tablets and the web, along with offline reading, two-page spreads, personalised reading lists and curated recommendations. They can also easily switch between a manga and its anime adaptation on Crunchyroll.

In India, the Ultimate Fan membership includes both anime streaming and manga access on up to six devices. The service is powered by Link-U Group, a leading Japanese digital manga service developer. Crunchyroll recently announced a minor investment in the company.

India Among Leading Digital Manga Markets

The launch comes as manga already has a strong following among Indian anime viewers. According to data shared by Crunchyroll, 81% of Indian anime fans read digital manga at least monthly, while 56% read it weekly.

Globally, 69% of surveyed anime viewers across 11 markets said they read digital manga monthly or more. Crunchyroll users were also 1.4 times more likely than non-users to read digital manga weekly.

Crunchyroll Manga Library Expands

Crunchyroll Manga first launched in the US and Canada in October 2025. Since then, its library has grown to more than 450 titles from publishing partners including AlphaPolis, COMPASS, J-Novel Club, Kodansha, MobileBook.jp, Shueisha, Square Enix, Titan Manga, VIZ Media and Yen Press.

Crunchyroll Chief Content Officer Asa Suehira said the expansion is aimed at making manga a more integrated part of the platform's experience for anime fans worldwide.

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