Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Day 13: Ajay Devgn Starrer Continues Its Blockbuster Run With Steady Collections

Drishyam: The Conclusion continues to draw audiences in theatres, with the Ajay Devgn-led film adding another day to its impressive box office run.

Box Office Collection Day 13

On Day 13, Drishyam: The Conclusion has collected Rs 5.38 crore gross so far. According to TrackTollywood, the film recorded 8.1% occupancy across 13,692 shows in 2,080 theatres and 780 cities, with 233,884 tickets sold. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 398.60 crore, while the final figures are yet to be reported.

The film was released in Hindi on Day 13, recording 8.1% occupancy. In terms of formats, 2D earned Rs 5.29 crore with 8.1% occupancy across 13,611 shows and 231,754 tickets sold. IMAX 2D contributed Rs 8.84 lakh with 8.7% occupancy across 81 shows, accounting for 1.6% of the collection.

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Day-Wise Collection

Based on TrackTollywood data, Drishyam: The Conclusion opened with Rs 77.55 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 66.06 crore on Day 2 and Rs 75.15 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 24.83 crore on Day 4, Rs 23.33 crore on Day 5 and Rs 18.32 crore on Day 6. Day 7 brought in Rs 15.36 crore, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 300.60 crore.

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In Week 2, the film earned Rs 17.49 crore on Day 8, Rs 32.10 crore on Day 9 and Rs 26.87 crore on Day 10. It collected Rs 7.10 crore on Day 11 and Rs 9.06 crore on Day 12. On Day 13, the film has earned Rs 5.38 crore so far.

All About The Film

Drishyam: The Conclusion is the third and final instalment in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu as Meera Deshmukh and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar.

The story follows Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family have been central to the first two films. In the latest instalment, Vijay faces fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to uncover the secrets he has managed to keep hidden.

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The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla and Neha Joshi. The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It is presented by Star Studio18.

The crime thriller has a runtime of two hours and 30 minutes, carries a U/A certification and was released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

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