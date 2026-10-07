Digger Box Office Collection Day 5: Tom Cruise Film Bounces Back After Monday Drop; Check Earnings

Digger has been seeing ups and downs at the box office since its release. After a considerable drop in collections on Monday, the film witnessed a better performance on Tuesday, giving its theatrical run a slight boost.

Box Office Collection Day 5

Digger earned Rs 17.38 lakh in India on Day 5 from 310 shows across 68 cities, with 13.3% occupancy. According to TrackTollywood, the film saw a 25.8% increase from its Day 4 collection. Its total collection now stands at Rs 1.98 crore after five days.

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The film's English release saw 7,737 tickets sold across 310 shows. The IMAX 2D format earned Rs 9.55 lakh at 18% occupancy, while 2D collected Rs 7.44 lakh with 10.8% occupancy. ICE and MX4D recorded Rs 26,128 and Rs 13,055, respectively, with MX4D registering the highest occupancy among the formats at 19.2%.

State-Wise Collection

Maharashtra recorded the highest collection for Digger on Day 5, collecting Rs 4.54 lakh, followed by Karnataka at Rs 3.37 lakh. Delhi earned Rs 2.49 lakh, while Uttar Pradesh collected Rs 1.22 lakh. Tamil Nadu and Telangana recorded Rs 97,362 and Rs 90,755.

Gujarat collected Rs 74,826, followed by Haryana at Rs 67,224. West Bengal earned Rs 56,259, while Kerala and Meghalaya recorded Rs 49,882 and Rs 46,600, respectively.

Punjab collected Rs 14,189, followed by Rajasthan at Rs 13,458 and Andhra Pradesh at Rs 11,859. Odisha earned Rs 8,500, while Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh recorded Rs 8,438 and Rs 7,412, respectively.

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Day-Wise Collection

TrackTollywood reports that Digger earned Rs 25.02 lakh on its premiere day, followed by Rs 56.04 lakh on Day 1. The film collected Rs 43.48 lakh on Day 2 and Rs 42.32 lakh on Day 3. On Day 4, its collection dropped to Rs 13.81 lakh. On Day 5, the film rose to Rs 17.38 lakh.

All About Digger

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger follows wealthy oil tycoon Digger Rockwell, whose drilling operations trigger a major environmental crisis when a huge iceberg heads towards Europe. As panic spreads, Digger tries to present himself as humanity's saviour instead of taking responsibility for the disaster.

The film later takes an unexpected turn, revealing that the events are part of a stage play called Fossil Fools. Tom Cruise's character is actually Curtis, an actor playing Digger, who grows increasingly uncomfortable with the exaggerated portrayal of the crisis. The story then shifts between the play and what happens behind the scenes, touching on themes of environmental responsibility, accountability and how people react to disasters.

Tom Cruise plays Digger Rockwell/Curtis, alongside Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons and Sandra Hüller. The film features cinematography by Emmanuel Lubezki and music by Cosmo Sheldrake. It runs for 2 hours and 11 minutes and has an A certification in India.

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