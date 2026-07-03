Dabur Q1 Business Update: Double-Digit Profit Growth Expected As Fundamentals Stay Strong

Dabur India has indicated a robust start to FY27, expecting its consolidated revenue to grow in double digits for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, driven by resilient domestic demand and sustained strength in its international business.

In a quarterly business update filed with stock exchanges, the FMCG major said the June quarter was marked by improving consumer demand despite global geopolitical uncertainties and inflationary pressures in select commodities.

It added that the broader FMCG environment remained stable, supported by favourable macroeconomic conditions.

The company expects its India FMCG business to deliver double-digit revenue growth, while consolidated net profit is also projected to rise at a double-digit pace, reflecting healthy operating momentum.

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Dabur said its Home & Personal Care portfolio is likely to post growth in the high teens, supported by strong demand for brands such as Odonil, Odomos and Fem.

The Healthcare business is expected to record mid-single-digit growth, with digestive products, honey and over-the-counter offerings witnessing healthy traction.

The Foods segment continued to outperform, with revenue expected to grow in high double digits, led by brands including Homemade and Badshah.

In beverages, the company reported a sequential recovery during the quarter.

However, an early and unseasonal monsoon affected demand for summer-centric products in the latter part of the period, even as fruit juices registered healthy growth.

Dabur's international business is expected to deliver revenue growth in the high teens, led by strong performance across the Middle East, North Africa, Egypt and Bangladesh.

The company said the underlying fundamentals of its business remain strong and it will continue to focus on brand investments, innovation, premiumisation, distribution expansion and operational efficiencies to sustain long-term growth.

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