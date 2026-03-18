BPCL Calms Panic Over LPG Bookings, Confirms No Supply Disruption

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has issued a public advisory asking customers not to panic amid reports of increased Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) bookings, assuring that there is no disruption in supply.

In a post on the social media platform ‘X' issued on Wednesday, the company stated, “There's no need to panic. Bharat Petroleum has sufficient LPG supplies in place, and customers will receive their cylinders as scheduled.”

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The company further said that it is maintaining distribution across its network. “We are actively ensuring smooth distribution across our network so that households continue to receive uninterrupted service,” it wrote.

BPCL also appealed to consumers to avoid unnecessary bookings. “Customers are encouraged to use the available booking options and avoid unnecessary rush,” the post said.

Reassuring users about availability, the company added, “Your energy needs are secure, and we are here to keep your kitchens running without disruption.”

There's no need to panic. Bharat Petroleum has sufficient LPG supplies in place, and customers will receive their cylinders as scheduled.



We are actively ensuring smooth distribution across our network so that households continue to receive uninterrupted service. Customers are… pic.twitter.com/Bx17PCF363 — Bharat Petroleum (@BPCLimited) March 18, 2026

Along with the advisory, BPCL shared several videos showing customers giving feedback on receiving LPG cylinder deliveries.

Earlier, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) had also issued a similar advisory urging households to avoid panic bookings. The company said the appeal was made in response to a temporary surge in demand that has affected delivery timelines in some areas.

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In its post on ‘X', IOCL stated, "Your LPG supply remains secure and uninterrupted." It added that "IndianOil continues to ensure steady LPG availability for households across the country."

The company observed that "some customers may be booking refills earlier than usual." It also noted that "advance or panic bookings can temporarily increase demand and affect delivery timelines."

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