Bike Taxi Crackdown: Maharashtra Asks Apple And Google To Remove Uber, Ola, Rapido Apps

In a fresh regulatory push, Maharashtra's cyber authorities have asked Apple and Google to remove Uber, Ola and Rapido from their app stores over alleged violations involving bike taxi services. The step underscores an expanding crackdown on two-wheeler ride-hailing aggregators.

The Office of the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber, issued the notices on May 15, invoking provisions under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The order requires the companies to remove the applications and disable access via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The step was taken after Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, in a letter dated May 12, requested the Cyber Department to act against bike taxi platforms operating in the state.

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The notices issued to Apple and Google stated that bike taxi services operating through the apps were “unlawful and in violation of the existing legal and regulatory framework”. They further alleged that these passenger transport services were being provided without the requisite approvals, licences or adherence to Transport Department regulations and the Motor Vehicles Act.

“These unauthorised bike taxi operations pose a serious threat to passenger safety. It has been reported that driver verification mechanisms, insurance protections, women's safety measures, and emergency response systems are highly inadequate. Further, the rash and negligent driving commonly associated with such bike taxi operations creates a substantial risk to public safety,” the notice read.

“Recently, a serious incident came to light wherein a bike taxi service operated through one of these applications allegedly resulted in the tragic death of a woman,” it added.

In the notices, the companies were alerted that failure to follow directives from Indian law enforcement could lead to legal consequences under provisions of the Information Technology Act and associated intermediary liability rules.

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“Since your organisation has a physical presence and conducts business in India, it is subject to the jurisdiction of Indian laws. Failure to comply with directives from Indian law enforcement agencies may result in serious legal action against you. You are hereby warned that if any unlawful or disruptive incident occurs due to your failure to take timely action, you will be held liable,” the notice said.

The latest action signals a sharp escalation of tensions between the Maharashtra government and bike taxi aggregators operating via apps. The transport department has, over the past few weeks, reiterated its position that these services have no legal sanction in the state under current rules.

Just days earlier, the transport department had taken steps against private bus aggregators and other unapproved mobility apps over alleged irregularities in pricing.

Although cab, auto and delivery services remain in service, the current notices are directed specifically at bike taxi operations facilitated by these platforms.

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Speaking to The Indian Express, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the state's action against unauthorised bike taxi aggregators was aimed at safeguarding passengers and aligned with its wider electric vehicle (EV) transport policy. He added that Maharashtra wants bike taxi services to operate using electric vehicles rather than petrol-powered ones, though he noted that EV adoption in the sector remains very limited.

According to Sarnaik, the government does not oppose bike taxis as a model, but the concerns are centred on aggregators including Ola, Uber and Rapido. He alleged that the firms have failed to adhere to the state's EV-focused policy, even after being allowed temporary permissions to bring their operations into compliance and submit the necessary documents.

He said electric bike taxis had been authorised and aggregators were given a month to complete formalities. However, he claimed that no documentation had been submitted, while stating that “thousands of illegal bike taxis” continue to operate, many running on petrol despite regulations restricting services to electric vehicles.

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