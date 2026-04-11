Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Saturday, April 11? Details Here

Bank Holiday Today: Banks across India are scheduled to remain closed today, April 11 as it is the second Saturday of the month

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) region-wise holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2026-27 states that banks are scheduled to be closed during weekends except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of each month.

When Are Banks Closed?

RBI marks bank holidays in various parts of the country typically to observe national, religious and regional occurrences. In addition to such observances, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays of every month.

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When Is The Next Bank Holiday?

The next bank holiday is tomorrow, April 12, 2026 since it is a Sunday. In addition to the weekend holidays, banks will next remain closed on April 14 due to Ambedkar Jayanti. For the month of April, banks will observe eight holidays in addition to the weekend holidays.

Bank Holidays In April

Check bank holidays schedule for April -

April 1, Wednesday - To enable banks to close their yearly accounts

April 2, Thursday - Maundy Thursday

April 3, Friday - Good Friday

April 14, Tuesday - Ambedkar Jayanti, Bihu, Tamil New Year etc.

April 15, Wednesday - Bengali New Year, Bohag Bihu, Himachal Day

April 16, Thursday - Bohag Bihu

April 20, Monday - Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya

April 21, Tuesday - Garia Puja

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What Services Available On A Bank Holiday?

Banks typically offer online banking services across the country, even during bank holidays. These services can be used for convenient financial transactions. Other banking services such as transfer of funds through NEFT/RTGS, request for demand drafts, card services such as issuance of credit, debit and ATM cards will be available on a bank holiday. Additionally, account related services such as account maintainence, standing instructions setup and locker applications can be accessed by customers.

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