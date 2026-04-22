Bandhan Bank Gets RBI Approval For New Chairman

Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank of India has granted prior approval for the appointment of Debasish Panda as the part-time chairman of the lender for a period of three years.

In a regulatory filing, the private sector lender said the RBI accorded its approval in a letter dated April 22, and the tenure will be effective from the date Panda assumes charge, subject to compliance with conditions specified by the regulator.

The bank said the proposal for Panda's appointment will be placed before its Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) and the Board for consideration and approval in due course.

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Panda, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, previously served as chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) between 2022 and 2025. He has also held key roles, including Secretary, Department of Financial Services, where he was involved in banking consolidation and financial inclusion initiatives.

He has earlier served on the boards of the RBI, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Life Insurance Corporation of India, the filing added.

The current non-executive chairman is Anup Kumar Sinha, whose term is scheduled to end on July 4, 2026.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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