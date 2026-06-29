Axis Bank Confirms CFO Puneet Sharma's Exit After Six-Year Tenure

Axis Bank Ltd.'s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Puneet Sharma resigned from the position after six years in the role, having tendered his resignation on Sunday, as per an exchange filing from the company on Monday.

Sharma will no longer serve as CFO, effective from Aug. 31, 2026.

"He will be relieved from the services of the bank at the close of business on Aug. 31, 2026 and shall cease to be the key managerial personnel and a part of senior management of the Bank with effect from that date," the filing said.

The company further approved the re‑appointment of CH S S Mallikarjunarao as an independent director of the bank for a second term spanning four years. The appointment will come into effect from Feb. 1, 2027 up to Jan. 31, 2031, subject to approval of the members of the bank.

The firm also sanctioned the re‑appointment of Munish Sharda as whole-time director with the official designation of executive director for three more years with effect from Feb. 27, 2027 up to Feb. 26, 2030. This will be subject to approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the members of the bank.

ALSO READ: Axis Bank Q1 Results: Date, Dividend, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More

"When I accepted this role more than 6 years ago, my core mandate was to build a strong team with deep functional strength, robust financial controls and reporting discipline, incorporate prudent financial practions, build a resilient balance sheet and improve shareholder trust," Sharma wrote in his resignation letter, attached with the exchange filing.

"These objectives are now largely complete," he said.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.